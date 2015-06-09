iPhone updates won't take all of your storage anymore

Will Wei, Business Insider You won’t have to delete as much stuff to get Apple’s latest software.

Have you ever been unable to install a new software update from Apple because you didn’t have enough space on your iPhone?

Next time you may be able to get the update without deleting all of your photos.

With iOS 9, the new software for iPhones and iPads announced at Apple’s annual conference for developers on Monday, the company is drastically trimming the size of its updates to help people conserve storage on their devices.

When iOS 9 comes out later this year, it will only require 1.3GBs of available space instead of the 4.6GBs needed for iOS 8 last year. The move comes at a time when storage is at a premium — people are filling their phones with photos, video, music, and apps.

The base model iPhone starts with 16GB of storage, and many found it difficult to make space for last year’s iOS 8 update when it first came out. Apple had to provide a guide on freeing up space, and a class action lawsuit was even filed in California over the issue.

The massive storage requirement was one of the factors that made iOS 8 one of Apple’s slowest operating system rollouts ever, a huge blow for a company that prides itself on getting people to use its latest software quickly.

