iPhone + Twitter + Sedatives = Not A Great Idea, Really

Cautionary tale for anyone who needs to hear it: If you have an iPhone, and you’re the type of person who thinks it’s a good idea to Twitter after dental surgery — think again. Just look what happened to Minneapolis blogger/writer/troublemaker James Lileks, who is as articulate and sharp as they come — except when he’s blitzed after a trip to the dentist.



Usually when one spends the day addlepated with sedation, or the leftover effects of sedation, there’s little to recount. Ah, but I not only left tracks, I had witnesses.

If I haven’t mentioned this before, I highly recommend – pun not intended – conscious sedation for any sort of dental work. I recommend it for watching a bad movie, for that effect. You enjoy yourself and forget everything afterwards.

I took the little pills at 8 AM – three of them, small as a period in 100-point type, and sat in the passenger side while my wife drove (G)Nat to the bus. We saw her off, and that’s all I remember for a while…

I was supposed to send a twitter from the chair.

So, of course, I did.

Upon reading what I send, I thought I’d left it the iPhone in my pocket and the dentist had activated it by leaning over and pressing it, but all the tweets came too close together for that. First I wrote:

Three pilso

This is a reference to the three pills I’d taken.

O

That was the extent of message number two. A statement of wonder, perhaps. Or maybe “oh right, I’m supposed to take a picture.”

So I did:

It goes on in that vein for a while. If you’re so inclined, all of James’ dental Tweets are archived in his stream. Our favourite is either: Meati tobbtsirv I mr-tobsatmn iysbnivrbnjnlvbbnb. OK A moo. Or this one:

