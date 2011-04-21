This App Is One Good Thing That Came Out Of The iPhone Privacy Debacle Today

There is some good news to come out of the discovery that iPhones have been secretly tracking and storing places you visit.



With a little imagination, there are some cool things you can do with all that data..

The developer Pete Warden created a tiny app for Mac called iPhone Tracker that accesses your iPhone’s location backup information on your computer and creates a neat visualized map of places you’ve visited.

To give it a try, sync your iPhone to your Mac to make sure the most recent data is loaded. Next, download the app here and launch it.

The app will automatically scan your iPhone backup and create your map. Check out the video below to see a demo in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Washington DC to New York from Alasdair Allan on Vimeo.

