Another Report Of iPhone 5 Manufacturing Problems

Photo: nowhereelse (Steve Hemmerstoffer)

One of Apple’s key suppliers, Wintek, ran into production problems with the touch panels for the iPhone 5, DigiTimes reports.Wintek’s production line produced defective touch screens with something called a “delayed bubble,” which doesn’t show up immediately. Wintek will provide 20%-25% of the touch panels for the iPhone 5, sources told DigiTimes.



The touch panel being used for the iPhone 5 is the same as the iPhone 4, and Wintek will be able to correct its error pretty quickly and easily.

However, DigiTimes says Wintek will not be able to meet its initial shipment targets for the iPhone 5.

The bottom line here: We expect Apple’s iPhone 5 to be a scarce product, just like the iPad 2. We’d be shocked if there aren’t long lines in the first few months. (We’re curious to see how this affects its holiday quarter.)

