iPhone Tool Developer Pinch Media Gets Funding Round

Pinch Media, a New York-based startup that makes free tools for iPhone software developers, landed an undisclosed funding round from Union Square Ventures and First Round Capital, as well as strategic angels Dave Morgan, Jerry Neumann, Mike Yavonditte, and Sharkey Goldstein Capital.



The company, founded by Greg Yardley and Jesse Rohland in April, launched its first product today: An analytics service that lets Apple (AAPL) iPhone developers measure how their applications are being used.

Financials not disclosed, but USV’s Fred Wilson describes it as a “typical early stage deal.”

Update: More from First Round Capital’s Chris Fralic.

