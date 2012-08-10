You're Going To Love The New Feature Apple Snuck Onto The iPhone

Bad Wi-Fi connection? Switch to cellular.

Apple is still chugging along with development on iOS 6, the next version of its operating system for iPhones and iPads.Developers already have their hands on the beta version of the software, and Apple Insider has discovered a handy new feature that’ll help you manage your Wi-Fi connection.



It’s called “Wi-Fi Plus Cellular,” a new option that’ll automatically switch your data connection from Wi-Fi to cellular if the Wi-Fi signal weakens.

For example, if you’re streaming a video and the Wi-Fi signal drops, your iPhone will automatically switch to a 3G or 4G connection so your stream continues uninterrupted.

In the current version of iOS, you have to manually switch off Wi-Fi if the signal drops.

