iPhone To Get Better Camera

Dan Frommer

Apple (AAPL) is buying 3.2 megapixel camera sensors for the next iPhone, DigiTimes reports, citing “market sources.” OmniVision supposedly won that contract, and will also supply 5 megapixel sensors for “another Apple product expected to be launched later in the year.”

If true, this makes sense. Apple’s crappy 2 megapixel camera is one of the iPhone’s glaring weaknesses, especially overseas, where competitors have much better cameras. We don’t think it’s stopped many people from buying iPhones, but a better camera would certainly make a new iPhone more attractive.

As for the “other” Apple product: That could be anything from another new iPhone to a photo-focused iPod touch to Apple’s rumoured Internet tablet.

Apple will likely unveil its new iPhone on June 8 at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.

