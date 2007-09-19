iPhone to Germany Nov. 9, T-Mobile, $553

AP: Confirmed: Deutsche Telekom AG’s T-Mobile will sell Apple’s iPhone in Germany. The iPhone will be available starting Nov. 9 (as in UK) and cost 399 euros ($553).



Separately, Reuters says TheStreet.com says that Apple is increasing iPhone production for Q2 to 2.7 million units, up from the 1.54 million originally targeted, and that Apple will produce 4.8 million iPhones this year, up from the 3.6 million previously targeted. Once again, Apple demonstrates proficiency at “beating expectations,” in part by setting the bar low.

