iPhone to Crush Today's Mobile Web--Forrester

No argument here–or from anyone else who has had the pleasure of reading and seeing real web sites on the iPhone screen. And it’s about time, too. The “mobile web” has now stunk for a decade. From Forrester’s executive summary:



[W]e believe that the iPhone signals the beginning of the end for the mobile Web as we know it today: Stripped-down sites crammed onto the small screens of devices meant for phoning, not browsing, will become a thing of the past. Companies looking to stay on top of this trend should get iPhones and experience their capabilities for themselves.

