Leaked Poster Suggests Apple Is About To Sell The IPhone On China Mobile, The World's Biggest Carrier

It looks like Apple’s iPhone business is about to get a major boost.

Leaked posters from China show China Mobile, the world’s largest carrier with ~700 million subscribers, is about to start selling the iPhone.

Not only is China Mobile about to start selling the iPhone, it’s also going to make the iPhone the flagship device for its launch of a high-speed, 4G wireless network.

The leaked poster, which was picked up by Unwired View, says China Mobile will have the “Strongest iPhone” with speeds up to 100 megabits per second.

Apple was expected to announce a deal with China Mobile at its iPhone event earlier this month. That didn’t happen, but Apple did secure the necessary licenses to operate on the wireless standard in China that China Mobile will use.

Now, the expectation is for the iPhone to hit China Mobile in November.

Apple’s stock was smacked after its iPhone event for a lack of a cheap iPhone to expand market share. Apple might not need a cheap iPhone to expand its unit growth, especially if it gets on China Mobile.

Reports indicate that the 5S is selling well in China, despite the high price tag.

If this poster is accurate, and Apple is going to get on a new carrier, with a big promotional push, we expect Apple will be able to pick up points of market share, and more importantly maintain solid iPhone units sales growth.

