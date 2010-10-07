The Truth About Ditching The iPhone For Android

Switching from the iPhone to Android is all about getting control.

Apple is all about figuring out the right way for things to look and work, and making them look and work that way. Android lets you decide for yourself.

You can add widgets to your home screen that give you updates without your having to launch a dedicated app. You can add direct links to songs, pictures, websites, or whatever else you like. If there are settings you frequently adjust, you can set up icons to toggle them straight from the home screen, instead of searching through menus for them every time (a pain in either iOS or Android.)

Or you can install a third-party app that completely replaces your home screens and does all of this its own way.