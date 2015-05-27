11 things you didn't know about texting on your iPhone

Lisa Eadicicco

Texting is already one of the quickest ways to communicate, but there are a few tips and tricks that can make the process even faster and more convenient.

From creating your own shortcuts to quickly inserting letters with symbols, here are 11 tips for texting on your iPhone.

Use QuickType suggestions to choose words before you're finished typing them.

Input numbers and symbols with a single tap.

Double tap the spacebar to add a period.

Double tap the shift button to enable caps lock.

Shake your iPhone to undo.

Type letters with accent marks.

Insert special characters.

In Safari, insert web domains by holding the period button.

Create shortcuts for phrases.

iPhone 6 Plus users: turn your phone sideways.

Forward text messages to other people by holding your finger on the message, selecting 'More' and then pressing the arrow.

Bonus: Split your iPad's keyboard in half to make it easier to type while holding the tablet. You can do this by going to Settings > General > Keyboard > Split Keyboard

Now check out...

21 things you didn't know your iPhone could do>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.