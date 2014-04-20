These 12 Tips Will Help You Get The Most Out Of Your IPhone

You can do a lot with your iPhone. There are plenty of cool features that might not be so obvious. Kind of like finding an Easter egg.

To get the most out of your phone, you just have to know where to find them.

Your phone charges a little faster if it's in Aeroplane mode. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen. Tap the aeroplane icon on the left. Turning this feature on on when you need to charge it a little bit faster. You can check your app history by double-tapping the iPhone's home button. A sideways scrolling list will appear on screen. This shows the last apps you used in chronological order. Activate Siri and say 'read my email.' Siri will read the name of the sender, time and date, as well as the subject of the email. If you want to reply, Siri will listen to your response and send it for you. Tell Siri to 'read iMessages,' too. If you have a new text, Siri tells you who it is from and what it said. When composing a text or email, shake your phone left and right to quickly undo something you just typed. You can swipe to the left to view time stamps of texts, too. You can completely block someone from calling you. Find the the contact in your phone book. Tap the name and go to the bottom of the screen. Activate the 'Block Caller' feature. That person can't talk to you at all now. Want some quiet time? Go to Settings > Do Not Disturb. This feature prevents phone calls and alerts from coming through while your phone is locked. You can change Siri's voice, too. Go to Settings > General and then enter the Siri option. You'll be able to change the gender and language that Siri uses, as well. Go to the App Store on your iPhone. Tap 'Near Me' at the bottom. You'll see a list of the most popular apps being used close by. Swipe down on the screen to get the search bar to appear. Type an asterisk into the search bar to see all the apps and music you have saved. It's much faster than scrolling through pages and folders full of apps. Tap the time at the top of your phone when browsing Facebook or Twitter. You'll quickly shoot up to the top of the screen. Now use your phone to help you be productive ... 12 Very Useful Apps For Getting Stuff Done At Work>>

