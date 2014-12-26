19 Tips And Tricks To Get You Started With Your New IPhone 6

APAre you as pumped as this guy for your new iPhone?
Did you get a iPhone 6 or 6 Plus for the holidays? Here are a few of our favourite tips and tricks for your new phone.
Note: Many of these tips work with older iPhone models too. We’ll let you know if something only works on the iPhone 6.
If you're stuck in a group text message thread and you want to stop receiving alerts, tap 'Details' on the top right of the screen. The tap 'Leave this Conversation' at the bottom of the next screen.
To access your recent contacts, press the home button twice quickly. You'll see a list of the last few people you contacted at the top of your screen.
Set up Apple Pay. Open the Passbook app. You'll be prompted to input your credit card information. After that, you can pay for stuff just by tapping your phone against a special pad at the store. (iPhone 6/6Plus only.)
Add a new keyboard. You can download them from the App Store. After that, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Add New Keyboard and select the one you want to add.
Turn on iCloud Drive to back up files and documents online. You can access them later on your Mac or iPad. Go to Settings > iCloud > iCloud Drive and flip the switch to green.
Another Siri trick: You can turn Siri on by just saying 'Hey Siri.' Go to Settings > General > Siri and flip the Allow 'Hey Siri' switch to green. (This feature only works when your phone is plugged in.)
If you have a Mac running the latest operating system called Yosemite, you can use Apple's Handoff feature. This means you can start something in an app on one device and pick up where you left off on another. To turn it on go to Settings > General > Handoff & Suggested Apps and flip the switch to green.
If you don't like the swoopy animations whenever you open or close an app, you can turn them off. Go to Settings > General > Accessibility > Reduce Motion and flip the switch to green.
The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus have bigger screens, which can make it hard to use with one hand. Lightly tap (but don't press) the home button to bring the top of the screen down so you can reach it.
If you have family members with an iPhone, you can easily share music, photos, and more by turning on Family Sharing on each device. Go to Settings > iCloud > Set Up Family Sharing to get started.
Many apps now have widgets too. You can add widgets to your notifications menu. Swipe down from the top of the screen. Tap the 'Today' tab. Then scroll to the bottom and tap 'Edit' to manage what widgets you see.
You can automatically download new apps without opening the App Store. Go to Settings > iTunes & App Store and flip the switch next to 'Apps' to green.
You can set your iPhone 6 or 6 Plus to make calls over your data connection instead of your voice connection. This sometimes gives you better call quality. However, it also uses up your data plan, so be careful. Go to Settings > Cellular > Enable LTE and check 'Voice & Data' to turn it on.
If you have a low signal indoors, you can make calls over Wi-Fi instead. (iPhone 6/6Plus only.) Go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calls and flip the switch to green. In the US, this feature only works on T-Mobile, but other carriers will add it soon.
Take advantage of the bigger iPhone 6 screen by switching on the 'zoomed' view. This makes app icons and some text larger. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > View and select 'Zoomed.'
Having trouble finding something on your phone? You can search for apps, contacts, music, emails, etc. using Spotlight. From the home screen, place your thumb in the middle of the screen and swipe down to view a search bar.
You can send a voice message in the Messages app to other iPhone users. Next to the field where you normally type, tap and hold the microphone icon to record your message. Tap the up arrow to send it.
You can respond to incoming texts without opening the Messages app. When you get a new text notification at the top of your screen, swipe down and you'll see a text field.
