12 Useful 'Easter Eggs' Hidden In Your iPhone

There are so many features packed into the iPhone that one demonstration from Apple couldn’t possibly cover them all.
We put together a few of our favourite hidden tips and tricks on the iPhone.
You can teach your iPhone to turn phrases or acronyms into anything you want. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Add New Shortcut to give it a try.
Under Settings, you can switch on the iPhone's Do Not Disturb feature. That means you won't get notifications or calls while your phone is locked. It's best to switch this on while you're sleeping.
You can compose text using your voice. From the keyboard, tap the microphone icon and just say what you want to type. Your iPhone will do the rest. (It's very accurate!)
If you want to close an app, double tap your iPhone's home button. This tray of apps will pop up. Tap and hold an icon until the apps start to wiggle. Then tap the red circle to close the app.
You can back up your phone's contacts, settings, email, etc. to iCloud every time your phone is charging and connected to WiFi. Go to Settings > iCloud > Storage & Backup to enable this feature.
Your iPhone can connect directly to Twitter and Facebook, making it easier to share photos and web pages. Go to Settings > Facebook (or Twitter) to log in.
If you're reading a long list and want to jump back to the top of the page, tap the black bar that displays the time at the top of your screen.
It's pretty tedious to set a new alarm using the iPhone's clock app. It's a lot easier to have Siri do it instead. Press and hold your iPhone's home button until Siri pops up. Then say, 'Set my alarm for (whatever time you wish).' Easy!
While browsing websites in Safari, you can easily share links using a variety of services. Tap the icon at the bottom of your screen that looks like an arrow jumping out of a box and select the service you'd like to share on.
You can control your music without opening a separate app. Double tap your iPhone's home button. Then swipe the tray of apps from left to right to view these controls. That button on the far left can lock your phone's orientation in landscape or portrait.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.