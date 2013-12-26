21 Tips And Tricks Every New IPhone Owner Should Know

Did you get a new iPhone for Christmas?
If it’s your first time with an iPhone, things might be a bit confusing. Here are a few tips to get you started.
Note: A lot of these tips work on iPad too!
You can organise apps into separate folders. Tap and hold an app until it starts to wiggle. Then tap and drag the app on top of another app you'd like to keep in the same folder. Name the folder whatever you want. Tap the home button on your iPhone when you're finished.
Download Google Maps for iPhone and use it instead of Apple's mapping app that comes with your device. It's much better. Just open the App Store and search for 'Google Maps.'
Sometimes apps will keep running in the background. But that can drain your battery. You can tell apps not to run in the background by tapping Settings > General > Background App Refresh.
Your iPhone comes with iTunes Radio, a free music streaming service that's sort of like Pandora. You can start streaming music over the Internet by opening the Music app on your phone and tapping the 'Radio' icon at the bottom of your screen.
The Compass app includes a built-in level tool. Open the Compass app, then swipe from the right to left to access the level.
You can block people from calling or texting you by navigating to Settings > Phone > Blocked. Select 'Add New' to input a number you'd like to block.
Your apps can automatically update without having to open the App Store. Go to Settings > iTunes and App Store and make sure the button next to 'Updates' is green.
You can check what apps have been updated by opening the App Store and tapping the 'Updates' button at the bottom of your screen.
You can see what time someone texted you by swiping from the right to left of the screen when reading the message.
Tap and hold an individual message if you'd like to copy/paste it. Tap the 'More' button for even more options...
Tapping that 'More' button will give you the option to delete an individual text message. Tap the check bubble next to the text you want to delete. Then tap the trashcan icon at the bottom of your screen.
Swipe up from the bottom of your screen to access the Control Panel. This lets you control basic function like Aeroplane Mode, WiFi, Bluetooth, and screen brightness. There's even a flashlight!
From the Control Panel, tap 'AirDrop' so you can wirelessly beam photos, contact information, and links to other nearby iPhones.
Your iPhone can track your browsing history so it can display ads. If you don't want Apple tracking your history like this, go to Settings > Privacy > Advertising and make sure the button next to 'Limit Ad Tracking' is green.
You can switch the voice of your iPhone's Siri virtual assistant to a male's voice by opening Settings > General > Siri > Voice Gender.
Apple's operating system has a bunch of animations that some people find annoying. You can turn this off by going to Settings > General > Accessibility > Reduce Motion. Make sure the button next to 'Reduce Motion' is green.
Your iPhone has a feature called Spotlight that lets you search everything on your phone from contacts to text messages to apps. Access Spotlight by swiping down in the middle of your home screen.
You can get a quick snapshot of your day's calendar events (plus stocks and weather) in the 'Today' tab in the Notification Center. Swipe down from the very top of your screen to see it.
