29 Secret 'Easter Eggs' Hidden In Your iPhone

Photo: buba69 via Flickr
The iPhone is pretty easy to use right out of the box.But if you want to be a super user, Apple hid some very handy tweaks and shortcuts in iOS.
We picked out the best, most useful tips
Note: Most of these tips will work on your iPad too.
If you're scrolling through a long web page or list, tap the bar on the top of your screen to go immediately to the top.
To take a photo from the lock screen, place your thumb on the camera icon and drag it up. This will launch the camera app.
If you get a new notification, you can make it go away by simply swiping across the pop-up bar at the top of your screen.
To view all your notifications and calendar appointments, swipe your finger down from the top of the screen.
To lock your screen orientation, double tap the home key, then swipe over to the left. Tap the looped arrow to lock. You can also control your iPod from here.
You can easily share things you find on the web by signing in to Twitter on your iPhone. Go to Settings > Twitter and enter your Twitter login information. Now you can tweet links, photos, etc. within iOS.
When using the iPhone ear buds, double tap the middle of the controller to skip to the next song. Triple tap to listen to the previous song. (Single tap plays and stops music.)
The Mail app automatically detects times and dates and converts them to a link. Tap the link to add the event to your calendar.
Want to preview the photo you just took? Drag your finger from left to right in the camera app for a preview.
Swipe your finger across an e-mail in your inbox to delete it. If you're using a Gmail account, you can set this to delete or archive the message in settings.
Close programs running in the background by double tapping the home key. Hold your finger down on the app you'd like to close until it starts wiggling. Then tap the red minus icon to close.
Have more than one iOS device? You can auto download your new apps to them! Go to Settings > Store > and then enable automatic downloads for apps, music, or iBooks.
Press the home button from any screen to jump directly to your main screen. Press it again to go to Spotlight search, which is universal search of your phone.
You can automatically back up your phone to iCloud and never sync with your computer again. Go to Settings > iCloud > Storage & Backup and switch on iCloud Backup.
Rearrange your apps by holding down your finger on an icon. When the apps start wiggling, tap and drag to arrange how you'd like. If you drag one icon on top of another you'll automatically create a folder that can store up to 12 apps.
Save your battery life by turning off 3G, Bluetooth, and push notifications. You can do all of this from Settings > General > Network. (Note that turning off 3G will slow down your internet speeds).
customise what shows up in your spotlight searches: Go to Settings, General, Spotlight Search, and select which items you would like to appear.
Take a screen shot by pressing the home button and power button at the same time. You'll see a flash and your shot will be saved in the Photos app.
If an app freezes on you and won't close, reboot your iPhone by holding down the home key and power button for about six seconds until you see the Apple logo again.
To send multiple photos at the same time, open an album in the photo app. Tap the select icon in the top right of your screen and choose the photos you'd like to send. Then tap Share. You can send the photos via e-mail or MMS.
