That Cool Video Of The iPhone Times Square Hack Is Just A Viral Ad For A Movie

You know that cool viral video of the guy using his iPhone to supposedly hack Times Square video screens? Well, it turns out that the video was just one big viral ad for the movie “Limitless.”



In a new video posted by the same uploader, the guy says he’s able to hack into the video screens because he takes a pill called “NZT” – which is the basis for the film. If you look closely, you’ll also notice the movie trailer playing towards the end of the video on the big screen that’s eventually “hacked” by the guy’s device in a balloon.

Some great viral marketing by the guys behind “Limitless,” whose video really got a lot of attention around the Internet.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.