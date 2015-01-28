We Used IPhone Time-Lapse Video To See How Much An Average 28-Year-Old Man Tosses And Turns In His Sleep

I’ve always wondered what I actually do when I sleep. Do I move around a lot? Am I in one position? Do I stay under the sheets?

Using my iPhone 5s and time-lapse in iOS 8, I recorded myself for 6 hours on a Sunday night. I learned two things. I was completely disturbed watching myself sleep, and I couldn’t believe how much I moved around the entire bed.

Produced by Sam Rega

