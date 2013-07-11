If You Have A Busy Day Coming Up, Your iPhone Will Tell You To Go To Bed

Siri in iOS 7.

Apple’s upcoming update to its mobile operating system, iOS 7, will soon offer some intuitive advice if you have a busy day ahead of you.



Drew Breunig of Drewbot writes that Siri, the iconic voice assistant, can now naturally suggest that it “Might be a good time to get some rest” after highlighting the next day’s jam-packed schedule.

This well-placed response is a new feature, and Breunig is calling it the result of “programmatic copywriting.”

If people respond positively to such suggestions, programmatic copywriting could quickly become a booming field, as smartphone makers seek ways to further add a human element to their devices.

But it has to be done right.

Programmers must walk a fine line as they balance the artificial intelligence, so that instead of sounding overly bossy, the phone’s voice comes across more as thoughtfully persuasive.

If the right balance is struck, programattic copywriting could give our phones the spark of life, and perhaps give us some good advice along the way.

