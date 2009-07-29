iPhone Suicide's Family Gets $52,600, Plus $4,000 Per Year

Foxconn, the Chinese manufacturer that builds gadgets for companies including Apple, HP and Nintendo, will pay the family of the man who killed himself after he misplaced an iPhone prototype $52,600 plus another $4,000 per year. Foxconn gave the man’s girlfriend a new Apple laptop.



The AP reports:

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Taiwanese employer of a young Chinese man who killed himself after being interrogated over a missing iPhone prototype has agreed to pay compensation to his family, a company executive said Tuesday.

The man, Sun Danyong, 25, jumped from his high-rise apartment in southern China last week after executives of Foxconn Technology Group questioned him about the whereabouts of the iPhone model that was in his possession.

Mr. Sun was responsible for sending the device to Apple, which contracts with Foxconn, the world’s biggest contract manufacturer of electronics.

Mr. Sun accused Foxconn security personnel of beating and abusing him, which the security guards deny.

The suicide cast unwelcome attention on Apple’s culture of secrecy, which tries to create a big pre-release buzz about the company’s products and upgrades. Apple is also a constant target of prying journalists, rabidly faithful customers and competitors who want an early peek at its latest gadgets.

A Foxconn executive in Taipei said Tuesday the company would pay Sun’s parents a lump sum of 360,000 renminbi ($52,600), plus 30,000 renminbi every year as long as either of them remains alive.

Earlier, Foxconn apologized for the incident and suspended the local security chief who led the investigation.

Gu Qinming, the suspended security chief, admitted he grabbed Mr. Sun once by the shoulder but denied beating him.

