iPhone Still Beating Android 2-To-1 In North America

Photo: Chitika

Here’s some more evidence suggesting that Apple’s iPhone is still handily beating Google’s Android platform when it comes to web usage — and that mobile ad network AdMob’s stats showing Android in front are skewed.Another ad network, Chitika, says that ad requests from Android devices in North America are about half those from iPhones. In other words, iPhone is on top 2-to-1.



That’s up significantly from January, when Apple beat Android 3-to-1, showing Android’s impressive growth this year.

But it’s nothing like AdMob’s stats, which show Android beating Apple for U.S. ad requests in March.

What’s the difference between the two ad networks? What’s affecting AdMob’s stats?

As we pointed out last month, AdMob ad request stats are heavily skewed based on their presence in various mobile apps, which can only be used by phones on a certain platform — iPhone, Android, etc. And AdMob has recently been having a lot of success in Android apps, combined with more competition for iPhone apps. So it’s easy to see how AdMob’s dynamic relationships with different publishers on different platforms could skew its stats.

Meanwhile, Chitika only serves ads on mobile websites, which can be accessed equally as freely by both iPhone and Android devices.

It’s not a perfect measurement, but it seems far more neutral than the stats AdMob reports. And it matches up more closely to comScore mobile platform survey data, which shows the iPhone beating Android around 2-to-1, too.

Earlier: No, Android Did NOT Just Pass iPhone In Mobile Web Traffic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.