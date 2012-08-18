There's A Big Security Flaw In Your iPhone

Photo: Flickr / Brian Wilkins

A famous iPhone hacker and developer who goes by the name Pod2g just opened up about major security hole in the iPhone he discovered that could be used to swipe personal information using text messages.Without getting too technical, the loophole could allow someone to send you a text message from a seemingly friendly number like your bank and then reroute your response to a hacker’s number instead. From there, the hacker can obtain whatever personal information you provided.



Pod2g says this loophole has been present in all versions of Apple’s iPhone software since the device first launched in 2007. It’s also in the beta version of iOS 6, the next operating system for iPhone that will launch in the fall.

For now, the best way to protect yourself is to not trust text messages that ask for personal information.

Now check out everything you need to know about the iPhone 5 right here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.