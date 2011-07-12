This Is What It Looks Like When You Shoot An iPhone Out Of A Slingshot

Joerg Sprave loves slingshots so much that he runs a wildly interesting YouTube channel dedicated to them. In his newest video, he demonstrates a slingshot designed to fling iPhones high into the sky, into ballistics gel, and against the wall.



There are lots of sickly satisfying sounds of broken electronics. We’re looking forward to his Discovery Channel special.

Watch the video below as this giant man tries to contain his gleeful laughs.

