Grab This Awesome Battery Case For Your New IPhone 6 Or 6+ [33% And 26% Off]

One of the best features about Apple’s new iPhones are their improved battery life. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t eventually run out of juice.

Portable chargers can fill in the gap, but are annoying to carry around. Afterburner combines the convenience of an extra battery pack with a case. It provides 150% phone charge in your pocket. Many cases with batteries are bulky, but this one only adds less than half an inch to your phone’s height, and less than one quarter of an inch to the depth, so you’ll only add a little heft for a lot of power.

The built in kickstand is great for watching movies or FaceTiming, and the Afterburner even charges using the same cord as your iPhone (Lightning) , so you won’t need a micro-USB like other cases.

Thanks to our friends at Stack Commerce, you can grab the Afterburner iPhone 6 battery cases for 26% off plus Free Shipping.

Get 26% off the Afterburner iPhone 6+ Case ($US44 + Free Shipping)

Get 33% off the Afterburner iPhone 6 Case ($US40 + Free Shipping)

Full Specs and more photos below:

Specs:

Battery Type: Lithium Polymer

Battery Capacity: 4800mAH

Battery Charge Time: 5 hours

iPhone 6 Plus Charge: Up to 150%

