How to tell how strong your iPhone's signal really is

The signal bars on your iPhone don’t tell the whole story.

Your iPhone may appear to be telling you that your signal is at full strength, but the true connection is actually more nuanced than that.

If you want to see how strong you iPhone’s signal really is, follow these steps, which Tech Insider recently demonstrated in a how-to video.

Open your phone dialer and enter the following code. Tech Insider Press the call button. Tech Insider You'll see your normal signal bars disappear. You get these numbers instead. Tech Insider But it's only temporary. Here's how to keep those numbers there permanently. Tech Insider Once you see this screen, hold down the home button for a few seconds. Tech Insider Now those numbers will stay there permanently. You can go back to the bars by tapping the numbers. Tech Insider What do the numbers mean? The higher the number, the better your signal strength is. It's much more accurate than the signal bars. Tech Insider If you see numbers in the -100s, be prepared for some problems making calls or receiving data. Tech Insider

