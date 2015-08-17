How to tell how strong your iPhone's signal really is

The signal bars on your iPhone don’t tell the whole story.
Your iPhone may appear to be telling you that your signal is at full strength, but the true connection is actually more nuanced than that.
If you want to see how strong you iPhone’s signal really is, follow these steps, which Tech Insider recently demonstrated in a how-to video.
What do the numbers mean? The higher the number, the better your signal strength is. It's much more accurate than the signal bars.
