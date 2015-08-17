How to tell how strong your iPhone's signal really is

Steve Kovach

The signal bars on your iPhone don’t tell the whole story.

Your iPhone may appear to be telling you that your signal is at full strength, but the true connection is actually more nuanced than that.

If you want to see how strong you iPhone’s signal really is, follow these steps, which Tech Insider recently demonstrated in a how-to video.

Open your phone dialer and enter the following code.

Tech Insider

Press the call button.

Tech Insider

You'll see your normal signal bars disappear. You get these numbers instead.

Tech Insider

But it's only temporary. Here's how to keep those numbers there permanently.

Tech Insider

Once you see this screen, hold down the home button for a few seconds.

Tech Insider

Now those numbers will stay there permanently. You can go back to the bars by tapping the numbers.

Tech Insider

What do the numbers mean? The higher the number, the better your signal strength is. It's much more accurate than the signal bars.

Tech Insider

If you see numbers in the -100s, be prepared for some problems making calls or receiving data.

Tech Insider

