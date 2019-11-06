These little-known iPhone shortcuts will make moving your apps around so much easier

Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

IPhone apps can be a pain to rearrange and move around between screens, but some shortcuts have recently been publicized that make the action a whole lot easier.

A Twitter thread from a Mashable editor brought to light two gestures that make moving around the apps on your iPhone a faster and simpler experience.

Check out the videos and directions below for these easier, lesser-known ways for rearranging the app icons on your iPhone.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are faster and easier ways to move your iPhone app icons between screens, and it’s likely you had no idea the shortcuts even existed.

These shortcuts were brought to light to Business Insider thanks to Mashable editor Stan Schroeder, who recently shared on Twitter that he discovered an alternate way for moving around the apps on his iPhone from screen to screen.

The most commonly known way of doing this is by pressing and holding an app, then dragging the icon you want to move to the edge of one screen, which then triggers your iPhone to shift to the adjacent screen. However, there’s an easier way to move your apps between screens, and all it takes is a two-finger gesture.

Instead of dragging the icon with one finger, hold the icon in place with one finger and use a second finger to swipe to another screen on your iPhone. The app will move with you to the next screen in a gesture that makes moving around apps faster and simpler.

Here’s a video Schroeder shared of him performing the action on his iPhone:

Like so: Btw, it works on iOS and some Android phones, not sure if it works on every Android. pic.twitter.com/yrWGhZbv1m — Stan Schroeder (@franticnews) October 31, 2019

However, that’s not the only app-moving shortcut recently discovered. A software engineer replied to Schroeder’s Twitter thread with a video of another app-moving shortcut, which allows you to select multiple apps at once to shift between screens.

This shortcut involves a two-finger gesture as well. While holding one icon in place, tap with another finger on other apps on the screen that you also want to move. Doing so will group the app you tap with the first app you selected, and you’ll be able to move them all at once onto a new screen, or into a folder altogether.

Take a look at what the app movement looks like:

Group them with two fingers too! Once the apps are wiggling tap on the others with another finger to group them and move all at once. pic.twitter.com/94ar2fee0F — Tyler Moeller (@Tyler_Moeller) November 1, 2019

It’s important to note that these gestures only work once your apps are wiggling around already – that is, you’ve tapped and held onto an app, which allows you to delete and rearrange your apps as you’d like.

It remains to be seen whether there are more two-finger gestures like this out there, but hopefully these two shortcuts will make using your iPhone just a little bit easier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.