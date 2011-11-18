Apple Is Considering Using Shock Absorbers To Cushion Your iPhone's Fall And Prevent Screen Breakage

Patently Apple just uncovered a new Apple patent filing that illustrates various ways an iPhone’s screen could be protected every time you drop it.



First, there’s a “tunable shock mount” that would inflate when your iPhone senses that it’s been dropped, preventing extensive damage and cracks in the iPhone’s glass screen.

The patent even details a “liquid-based micro-inflatable bladder” to cushion your iPhone’s falls.

As always, an Apple patent doesn’t always equate to a future iPhone feature, but we’re glad Apple’s researching creative solutions to a very common iPhone complaint.

See below for an image of the graphic accompanying the patent. Then check out the entire filing at Patently Apple.

