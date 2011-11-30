Here's How To Get Useful iPhone Home Screen Widgets Like aeroplane Mode And Brightness Settings

Wish your iPhone had home screen settings widgets like Android devices do?



Jeff Broderick, the talented developer behind beautiful apps like TestFlight and SocialCam, just launched iPhone Settings Shortcuts, a simple way to create frequently used settings icons on your iPhone.

TNW got first wind of iPhone Settings Shortcuts.

Some Settings you might want access to via a home screen app icon are Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, aeroplane Mode, and Brightness Settings.

Here’s how to create your own iPhone Settings Shortcuts:

Head to brdrck.me/settings from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. Tap the Settings icon you want. Tap “Install Shortcut” and follow the directions. You’re done. The Settings shortcut should now be installed. If you like what you see, donate to Jeff on his website.

This trick works by utilising “URL scheming,” which lets developers create web apps to access parts of the iPhone’s operating system. It’s a little complicated to explain, but fortunately for us, these Shortcuts just work. They don’t take up any space, because they aren’t technically “apps.”

Also, unlike some previous efforts we’ve seen (like this one), iPhone Settings Shortcuts look refreshingly crisp and vibrant.

Here’s an image of some of the settings you’ll be able to use:

