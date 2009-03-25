iPhone Set To Launch In China?

Looks like Apple (AAPL) is gearing up to enter the world’s biggest mobile market: China Unicom’s Shanghai branch’s Web site now includes an information page about the iPhone 3G.



AppleInsider: According to Macworld UK, the site changes come one week after China Unicom representatives met stateside with Apple executives in what was described in media reports as a “breakthrough” session geared towards offering the iPhone 3G on the Chinese carrier’s network.

A spokesperson at China Unicom headquarters could not explain why the information had been posted on one of the carrier’s regional websites, though it’s reportedly not uncommon for the company’s branches to operate independently.

So when will the iPhone go on sale? The last report we saw, last month, said May.

As of the end of last month, China Unicom had 136 million GSM subscribers. (Larger rival China Mobile has more than 415 million subscribers, but is launching a 3G network that is not compatible with Apple’s current hardware.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.