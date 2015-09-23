How to protect your iPhone from the biggest App Store hack ever

Apple suffered an unprecedented attack on its app store recently. That’s leaving lots of people wondering how they are impacted and what they can do. Here are some tips.

Produced by Matt Johnston. Research by Tim Stenovec.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.