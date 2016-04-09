Apple's cheap new iPhone is a bargain compared to its high-end models

The new iPhone SE is Apple’s latest play for the low-end, with a retail price starting at only $399. But is it a good deal?
This chart from Statista based on information from IHS suggests that it is. Apple’s markup over cost of goods on the iPhone SE is less than $250, whereas its markup on the large-screen 6S Plus is more than $500.
