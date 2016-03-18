A leaked photo of the iPhone SE's packaging reinforces a lot of the past rumours

A new photo leak supposedly showing details printed on the iPhone SE’s packaging was posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

We first spotted this on 9to5Mac.

The writing on the alleged iPhone SE’s packaging reinforces three previous rumours we’ve heard about the 4-inch iPhone, which Apple is expected to reveal next Monday:

It will be called the iPhone SE. It was being called the iPhone 6c before 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman posted a report claiming it would be called the iPhone 5SE. Later, Gurman reported Apple decided on the iPhone SE moniker instead.

It was being called the iPhone 6c before 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman posted a report claiming it would be called the iPhone 5SE. Later, Gurman reported Apple decided on the iPhone SE moniker instead. It will have NFC for Apple Pay.

The base models will have 16GB of storage.

The inclusion NFC for Apple Pay is especially interesting because it extends credibility to other rumours that the iPhone SE could come with other premium features, like Live Photos, and maybe even the iPhone 6s’ 12-megapixel camera instead of Apple’s older 8-megapixel camera.

Indeed, it’s rumoured to run on the A9 chip, which is extremely powerful and required to run certain features like Live Photos.

It’s not surprising that Apple would offer a 16GB model of the iPhone SE, as it has offered 16GB models for every iPhone generation so far. It’s also meant to be a “cheaper” iPhone model, with pricing estimates between $400 and $500.

So far, the iPhone SE seems like a pretty tempting device for those who like the smaller 4-inch screen from the iPhone 5 generation. For a price tag between $400 and $500, the powerful A9 chip and premium features offers a decent value proposition. However, we’re still not happy about the 16GB option, which many will buy because it’s the cheapest option, but it simply isn’t enough storage for all the apps, photos, videos, and music we store on our phones these days.

Apple previously issued invites for a media event on March 21, where we expect the company to reveal the iPhone SE as well as a smaller version of the iPad Pro with the same 9.7-inch screen as the iPad Air. Tech Insider will be attending the event and covering it as it happens live.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

NOW WATCH: Everything we know about the new iPhone Apple will unveil this month



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.