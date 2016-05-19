Apple's least expensive iPhone has amazing battery life when put to the test

The iPhone SE isn’t Apple’s most premium iPhone — it costs $400, comes with a tiny 4-inch screen, and uses a chassis design that’s four years old.

But there’s one area where it blows the iPhone 6S away: battery life. Users who are primarily concerned with battery life should opt for the iPhone SE over the iPhone 6S.

In a recent web browsing battery life test conducted by Anandtech, Apple’s iPhone SE notched 9.27 hours of battery life. The iPhone 6S only managed 7.45 hours. Turns out, the iPhone SE’s smaller screen paired with its modern processor results in a phone that can last a long time on a single charge.

Anandtech’s tests are rigorous and are well-respected around the electronics industry. Apple even hired the publication’s founder, Anand Lal Shimpi, in 2014.

Unfortunately, Anandtech didn’t compare the SE to the iPhone 6S Plus, which also boasts better battery life than the iPhone 6S, thanks to its larger battery.

Still, the finding lines up with other reviewers’ impressions as well as Apple’s own official marketing, which claims the iPhone SE has the best battery life for web-browsing usage of all three current-generation iPhones. On paper, Apple says the 6S Plus can last up to 12 hours on Wi-Fi, while the 5SE will last up to 13 hours on Wi-Fi.

You can read the entire Anandtech iPhone SE review here.

