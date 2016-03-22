Here's what it's like using the new iPhone SE

Apple announced its new iPhone, the iPhone SE, on Monday.

Think of the iPhone SE as the iPhone 6s stuffed in the body of an iPhone 5s. It has most of the features of the iPhone 6s, but in a smaller, 4-inch device.

We got to briefly test the iPhone SE at Apple’s event at its campus in Cupertino, California. Here’s our hands-on look.

This is the iPhone SE. It looks almost identical to the iPhone 5s. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider It now comes in rose gold, just like the iPhone 6s. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider It has a 4-inch screen, which is much smaller than the 5.5-inch screen on the iPhone 6s Plus Steve Kovach/Tech Insider Apple says a lot of its customers still prefer smaller phones, so it made the iPhone SE with all the best features from the iPhone 6s. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider It has a 12 megapixel camera that's just as good as the one on the iPhone 6s. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider It can also shoot Live Photos. It's a big improvement over the iPhone 5s camera. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider It can shoot 4K video, which is sharper than regular HD video. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider The new 'SE' logo. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider The logo designs have been slightly tweaked from the iPhone 5s with new materials. Apple says it's less likely to scratch now. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider The edges also have a matte finish instead of the shiny finish from the iPhone 5s. It's a good look. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider It also has the same processor as the iPhone 6s, which is perfect for gaming. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider And it's small enough to use with one hand. But it feels so tiny after using a big iPhone. Steve Kovach/Tech Insider So, is it worth it? Steve Kovach/Tech Insider Apple says it sold over 30 million iPhones last year with 4-inch screens. There's clearly a sizable market for smaller devices. The good news: The iPhone SE gives you everything great about the iPhone 6s for $250 cheaper. The bad news: Despite all those great features, it still feels a lot like the iPhone Apple unveiled 2.5 years ago. If you've been clinging onto your small iPhone for years because you don't like big screens, then the iPhone SE is probably a great choice for you.

