Here's what it's like using the new iPhone SE

Apple announced its new iPhone, the iPhone SE, on Monday.
Think of the iPhone SE as the iPhone 6s stuffed in the body of an iPhone 5s. It has most of the features of the iPhone 6s, but in a smaller, 4-inch device.
We got to briefly test the iPhone SE at Apple’s event at its campus in Cupertino, California. Here’s our hands-on look.
Apple says a lot of its customers still prefer smaller phones, so it made the iPhone SE with all the best features from the iPhone 6s.
The logo designs have been slightly tweaked from the iPhone 5s with new materials. Apple says it's less likely to scratch now.
The edges also have a matte finish instead of the shiny finish from the iPhone 5s. It's a good look.
Apple says it sold over 30 million iPhones last year with 4-inch screens. There's clearly a sizable market for smaller devices.
The good news: The iPhone SE gives you everything great about the iPhone 6s for $250 cheaper.
The bad news: Despite all those great features, it still feels a lot like the iPhone Apple unveiled 2.5 years ago.
If you've been clinging onto your small iPhone for years because you don't like big screens, then the iPhone SE is probably a great choice for you.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.