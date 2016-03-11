Everything we know about the new iPhone Apple will unveil this month

Apple is expected to announce a new special edition of their iPhone on March 21. It’s rumoured to be the same size as the 5 but with internal and external upgrades on par with the 6s. Here’s a roundup of everything we’ve heard about the phone, including a supposed leaked photo of it from One More Thing.
