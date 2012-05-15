SURVEY: The iPhone Wins In Consumer Satisfaction, BlackBerry Collapses

Photo: Flickr / Johan Larsson

The American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) released survey results today for mobile devices and carriers.Apple was the big winner, with more people satisfied with their iPhone than any other smartphone. ACSI called the iPhone a “game changer” in consumer satisfaction, scoring higher than any other phone in the survey’s history.



On the other end of the spectrum, RIM’s BlackBerry phones scored the lowest in consumer satisfaction.

Phones by Nokia, LG, and HTC also scored well. We were a bit surprised Samsung didn’t do so well though. It only scored two points above RIM.

You can see the detailed results here >

