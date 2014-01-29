Here's Why Everyone Is Worried About Apple's IPhone Sales

Apple’s stock took a nosedive this week following the company’s earnings report.

The big scary number? 51 million. That’s how many iPhones Apple sold in Q4 2013. While it’s a record for Apple, it was lower than Wall Street expected (55 to 56 million).

iPhone growth is slowing too, which clearly worried investors. Here’s a look at iPhone sales and growth since 2010 from Business Insider Intelligence:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.