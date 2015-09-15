Here's how many iPhones Apple sold on the first weekend each new version was available

Apple said this morning that early sales of the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus are on pace to break last year’s first-weekend sales figures of 10 million. But analyst Gene Munster suggests that consumer demand is actually about the same as last year, and that any increase will be mostly due to increased production — that is, consumers are buying iPhones as fast as Apple can make them, and production volume has increased — and China, which is included in the global launch for the first time this year.

This chart from Statista shows what the iPhone 6S is competing against in terms of previous models’ first weekend sales.

