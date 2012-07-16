iPhone Sales Are Going To Much Better Than You Think For This Month's Earnings, Says Gene Munster

Tim Cook: I like the way you think, Gene.

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A funny thing has happened to Apple’s iPhone sales in the last year.After it started selling the iPhone in the fall, Apple delivered two monster sized iPhone sales quarters — the holiday quarter when the phone was new in the U.S. and elsewhere, and the first first quarter of the year when the phone was new in China, and newish in the U.S.



For the second quarter of the year, (the June quarter), analysts have been lowering their iPhone estimates. The thinking is that people have bought their iPhone already, or they’re waiting the six months for a new iPhone to arrive.

Well, Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray thinks the bearish iPhone estimates have gotten out of hand, and Apple will easily beat the expectations of the buy-side people. Munster is calling for 28-29 million iPhones in the June quarter, which is above buy-side expectations of 25-27 million.

He thinks the next quarter, though, will be the one where were see iPhone sales drop as everyone waits for the next iPhone. But, he’s expecting a huge holiday quarter.

All in all, Munster says buy some Apple stock before it beat expectations again.

Earnings are July 24. We’ll be all over them.

