iPhone Sales Could Double With Verizon Deal

Apple (AAPL) could boost iPhone sales by “at least 100% in units” by selling the phone at Verizon (VZ), Bernstein analysts Craig Moffett and Toni Sacconaghi argued today, in a report summarized by Barron’s.

Makes sense: Verizon, since acquiring Alltel, is now the biggest U.S. carrier, with millions more subscribers than AT&T (T), Apple’s exclusive U.S. carrier.

But a Verizon deal is not necessarily imminent. Besides Apple’s AT&T exclusive — which runs into next year, at least — there’s technical and business hurdles to selling iPhones at Verizon.

Verizon runs a different network, called CDMA, than AT&T’s (and the rest of the world). Apple is probably hesitant to make a CDMA phone. And Verizon’s 4G network, built on LTE, won’t be ready for most markets until late 2010, and won’t be ready for everyone until 2011 or 2012.

Apple probably won’t be able to maintain its industry-leading margins. While a Verizon deal might double iPhone unit sales, it means AT&T (and Verizon) won’t pay as much wholesale per iPhone without an exclusive deal. That could be a $100 to $200 revenue cut per phone, the Bernstein analysts estimated.

Don’t miss today’s Chart of the day: “Apple, RIM Swallow Mobile Industry Profits.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.