Picture: Getty Images

Morgan Stanley dropped a bomb this week when analyst Katy Huberty predicted that Apple’s iPhone sales will drop in its 2016 fiscal year for the first time ever. (Apple’s fiscal year ends September 30, before the big holiday quarter.)

This chart compiled by Statista shows how amazing Apple’s run has been. The huge jump between FY 2014 and FY 2015 is particularly impressive given the large base Apple was starting from. That increase happened because Apple finally introduced phones with larger screens in late 2014, eliminating the main advantage of the Samsung Galaxy line-up.

But the newest models released in late 2015 don’t have any major changes like that. So unless Apple has another trick up its sleeve for early 2016, we may look back at 2015 as peak iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.