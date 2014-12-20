IPhone Sales Are Going Nuclear

A note from analysts at Morgan Stanley estimates Apple could sell up to 70 million iPhones this quarter.

If the average selling price of the iPhone is $US605, then that would be $US42.3 billion in revenue.

That’s up from Morgan Stanley’s initial estimate that Apple would sell 62 million iPhones. Morgan Stanley is tracking iPhone demand using web search analysis.

It’s going to be a monster quarter for the iPhone between the first full quarter the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were available and holiday sales. Apple has already said the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus is the most successful launch ever.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Apple’s record quarter. UBS also predicted Apple will sell about 70 million iPhones.

Apple sold 51 million iPhone in the year-ago holiday quarter.

Morgan Stanley’s note also says growth in China, one of the most important markets for the iPhone, is tracking 3x global year over year growth. Sales in the US are tracking in line with global year over year growth.

