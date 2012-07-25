MISS: Apple Sold 26 Million iPhones Last Quarter

Photo: Flickr / Brian Wilkins
Apple’s June quarter earnings are out!And the biggest number?
iPhone sales.
Apple says it sold 26 Million iPhones between April and June in 2012. That’s a Miss as the Street consensus was 29 million iPhones sold for the quarter.
It’s likely Apple missed on iPhone sales because consumers are anticipating a new model this fall.
