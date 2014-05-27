This YouTube DJ Found An Amazing New Use For Those Boring Old Ringtones

When I hear my iPhone play “Opening,” I know it’s my alarm going off. And when it plays “Xylophone,” it means someone’s calling me.
But when YouTube user itsMetroGnome hears those two iconic iPhone ringtones, he uses them to create an entire dance club remix.
The song includes some other text and alert tones, as well as Siri, Apple’s virtual voice assistant.
And if you think it’s as catchy as we do, you can download it for free.
