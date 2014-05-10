This IPhone Repair Service Is Cheaper Than Apple's Genius Bar, And The Techs Come To You

There’s no way around it: replacing your iPhone’s screen is expensive.

In fact, a report from 2012 published by SquareTrade revealed that the United States has spent $US5.9 billion on damaged iPhones since 2007.

If you don’t feel like booking an appointment at the crowded Genius Bar, there are alternate services that specialize in fixing iPhone screens.

After Business Insider Senior Entertainment Editor Aly Weisman smashed the screen on her iPhone 5, we decided to give one of these services a try.

iCracked is a service that repairs broken iPhones by sending one of its “iTechs” to your current location. After you enter your information, iCracked’s website will see if any of its workers are available in your area.

Weisman said that after she had entered her location, an iTech texted her within minutes to set up an appointment.

iCracked is far from being the only service of its kind, and it will still cost you a fair amount of money. It cost about $US130 to replace the screen on Weisman’s iPhone 5, but that’s still significantly cheaper than how much Apple charges for people without Apple Care.

iCracked’s prices vary depending on the device and region. Yahoo Tech’s David Pogue also said that iCracked fixed his daughter’s shattered iPhone 4 for $US100.

According to Apple’s website, it costs $US269 to replace the screen on an iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, or iPhone 5, and $US199 to replace the screen on an iPhone 4S. All previous models cost $US149 to repair. Those prices apply to phones that aren’t under Apple’s one-year limited warranty, which doesn’t cover accidental damages.

Chances are, you’ll find other nearby services that may be a little cheaper after performing a quick Google search. iCracked’s sell, however, is that it actually sends technicians to you, meaning you won’t have to even leave your apartment or swing by on your lunch hour to drop off your phone.

iCracked sent iTech Taha Jahmi to our office in the Flatiron District in New York to fix Weisman’s phone, and here’s a look at how it went:

This is what Weisman’s screen looked like before it was replaced:

Here’s an under-the-hood look at Weisman’s iPhone 5.

iCracked, like several other services of its kind, replaces the full front panel, which means your phone gets a new LCD layer and digitizer.

This is important, according to Jahmi, because only replacing the glass could result in issues with the touch sensitivity of your iPhone’s screen.

Jahmi also tested the new screen to make sure everything worked properly. Sometimes debris can get caught in the phone during the repair, he said, which can cause problems with the speakers and other components.

Here’s the before and after shot:

The whole process took about a half hour. Weisman said her phone is completely functional.

Jahmi even said that he performed a repair outside of Apple’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City when he met a client working in the area.

