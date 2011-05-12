Finally! A Removable Battery For Your iPhone

Photo: Third Rail Mobility

If you’re waiting for Apple to come out with an iPhone with a removable battery, don’t hold your breath.While there are a bunch of power booster cases, there’s finally one that doubles as a removable spare battery.



The accessory comes from Third Rail Mobility, and doubles as a case for your iPhone 4. If you need some extra juice, there’s a rechargeable battery that snaps on the back.

Unlike most iPhone 4 battery boosters, this case won’t add too much bulk to your phone unless you slide on the battery.

The Third Rail System will cost you $89.99, but for those who quickly burn out their iPhone battery, it may be worth it.

[Via 9to5 Mac]

Don’t Miss: All the iPhone 5 rumours we know about so far

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.