Stop making the biggest mistake when it comes to texting etiquette

When it comes to texting, iPhone users can enable or disable a certain setting that may say a lot about their personalities. Some people like to use the “send read receipts” function as a courtesy to the people texting them so that they can instantly know that you’ve seen the message.

However, some people disable “read receipts,” preferring to keep the person reaching out to them in the dark about whether or not their message has actually been read. I like to keep this function enabled — here’s why.

