Check Out These Almost-Unrecognizable Early iPhone Prototypes

Photo: AllThingsD

The iPhone that was introduced in 2007 looked nothing like most of the prototypes designed behind the scenes at Apple HQ.In fact, we were straight-up shocked by some of the designs revealed by AllThingsD — some of them are clunky and angular, lacking that fine Apple-brand finish that we know today.



All these designs have entered the public domain because of the lawsuit between Apple and Samsung.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.