What The iPhone 6 Will Need To Truly Impress Users

Kevin Smith

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Apple losing its edge and being out-innovated by rivals like Samsung.

It’s at the point now where it seems like nothing Apple does is good enough.

Reddit user Inspector-potatoeface hilariously points out what the next iPhone will have to do in order to truly satisfy users.

Check it out:

iphone 5 expectations

Photo: Imagur

