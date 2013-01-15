What The iPhone 6 Will Need To Truly Impress Users

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Apple losing its edge and being out-innovated by rivals like Samsung.



It’s at the point now where it seems like nothing Apple does is good enough.

Reddit user Inspector-potatoeface hilariously points out what the next iPhone will have to do in order to truly satisfy users.

Check it out:

Photo: Imagur

